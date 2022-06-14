Mumbai: Three boys drown at Juhu Beach, search operation underway

Representative Photo |

Three youths drowned at Juhu Chowpatty at 4 pm on Tuesday evening. Incident happened behind J.W. Marriott hotel. Manohar Aman Singh(21), Kaustubh Gupta (18) Prathamesh Gupta (16) are the names of youths. Primarily These three are residents of Chembur-Vashi naka areas. A search operation is going on, flood rescue teams, Lifeguards and Navy divers were deployed in search operations. Search operation is stopped and will start again on tomorrow morning.

According to Chief Firebrigade Officer, Hemant Parab, " A life guard name Manohar Shetty informed fire brigade department. At 4 pm thereafter, Fire brigade department swung in to the action. We have called coast guard and Navey for the rescue operation. we have not found them yet." He added.

One eyewitness said " He was there at Juhu Chowpatty in the afternoon. He saw one youth drowning in the sea. Three of his(drowning youth) friends went inside the sea to rescue him but one came out after watching other two a drowning. That fourth guy informed Lifeguards about drowning of his three friends."

Lifeguards are deployed at Mumbai's Chowpatty areas for emergencies, especially during monsoons. Like every year, this year too there are teams of lifeguards at most of the popular tourist beaches.

Firebrigade department has deployed 120 lifeguards from the Flood rescue team of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) to assist the 94 lifeguards deployed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and private companies. Lifeguards from MFB will be used as back up as soon as any incident is reported.

These lifeguards have all the necessary equipments for rescue.6 jetskies , six rescue boats, Six surf boards are given to these teams.