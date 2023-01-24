Mumbai: Three arrested in insurance fraud case wherein several people were duped of crores

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cyber Police Cell has arrested three people in a fraud case related to insurance wherein several people were duped of crores of rupees through a call centre in Noida (Uttar Pradesh). The suspects called people saying they will get more benefits if they surrender their insurance schemes.

According to information received from the cyber police, a complainant from Ghatkopar, who runs a dry fruit business, was offered Rs 7,70,93,028 for calling off his scheme, but ended up paying Rs 4,39,57,532 in the name of processing fee.

In order to gain the complainant's trust, the suspects sent an RBI receipt, RBI letter, National Payment Corporation of India letter and fake stamped papers signed by the Ministry of Finance by e-mail.

As soon as the complaint was received, the cyber cell started an investigation by registering an FIR and found that the money sent by the complainant had been deposited in 27 bank accounts across the country.

The three suspects arrested have been identified as Anuj Kumar Baleshwar, a resident of Noida, Sandeep Kumar Lalta Prasad from Ghaziabad and Ravikumar Saroj Singh.

