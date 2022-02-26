Mumbai: Thousands of police constables to get promotion opportunities

The state government on Friday took a decision to increase the promotion opportunities for thousands of police constables to become sub-inspectors. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved the home department’s proposal moved by home minister Dilip Walse Patil.

The decision will enable the police constable to retire from the post with three chances of promotion during his tenure. A steering committee will be constituted at the level of Director General of Police to implement this decision. “This would give impetus to the strengthening of the police force and help in solving crimes,” said Wasle-Patil. As many as 38,169 posts have been filled in the category of Police Naik in the promotion chain from Police Peon to Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police and they are being categorized into Police Peon, Constable and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police.

As a result,the posts of police constables will be increased to 1,08,058 and posts of ASI to 17,071

