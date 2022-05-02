Mumbai: Thirsty, Dadar's Vitthal Koli pyau to get a facelift

Taking a soothing step amid prickly heat, the BMC has expedited the restoration work of 30 heritage pyaus (drinking water fountains) in the city. Among them is Vitthal Koli pyau which was built in 1929 by Anand Vitthal Koli at Gokhale Road in Dadar.

Falling in the grade three heritage structure, this pyau will be restored at an estimated cost of 64 lakh, including maintenance work for three years. The pyau is cast in Indo- Saracenic Porbandar stone, which is popularly used in the construction of many heritage structures across the city.

The Koli pyau's restoration work includes cleaning the structure, dismantling and shifting it to the location decided on the same footpath, reinstating the drinking water supply with proper plumbing and filtration systems, landscaping which includes paving, creating steps, and mural work on the wall behind the pyau, said a senior official from BMC's heritage cell.

