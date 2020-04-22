Mumbai: Thieves ransack tobacconist's house, steal cigarettes worth Rs 5,000 & Rs 1 lakh in cash

Mumbai: Three people allegedly barged into the house of a tobacco vendor on Tuesday and robbed him of a packet of tobacco, 30 packets of cigarettes worth Rs 5,000 and pocketed Rs 1 lakh cash while they were at it.

According to Shyamlal Lodhi, paanwaala and tobacconist-on-wheels, "Early on Tuesday morning, three unknown people barged into my house and began clamouring for 'Om Pudi' (tobacco). When I refused, they threatened me and barged in to search for the stuff. After a while, they found a packet of tobacco and around 30 cigarette packets worth Rs 5,000. It was only later that I realised they had even cleaned out the Rs 1 lakh in cash set aside by my wife."

Following the incident, Lodhi approached Antop Hill police station, following which an offence of robbery was registered.

"So far, we have arrested Fayyaz Ahmed Kadri urf Mulla, 23, and are looking for two others. Kadri was produced before the court on Wednesday, which remanded him police custody," said an officer.