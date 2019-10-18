Mumbai: Thieves ransack Mahim house, steal jewellery and cash worth Rs 9.50 lakh

A Mahim residence of the proprietors of popular matchmaking site was broken into and looted jewellery and cash worth Rs 9.50 lakh.

According to Mid-Day, the residence belonged to matchmaking site Pavitra Vivah's owner. Pavitra Vivah is run by Sunanda Kulkarni, 63, and her daughter-in-law Kanchan. The incident came to light on October 15 around 7 pm, when Anand, Kanchan's husband, informed that the bolt of the main door was broken and the house had been ransacked. After which, Sunanada rushed to her residence and found that the cupboard in which jewellery and money was kept had been broken into.

Later, they rushed to Mahim police station and registered a complaint against unknown people. Sunanada told cops that gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 9.50 lakh and Rs 15,000 in cash were stolen. An officer from Mahim police told the Mid-Day, "The building is an old one and doesn't have a watchman or CCTV. This must have been observed by the thieves. They also must have observed that the house is vacant from morning till evening and possibly, also Kulkarni bringing her jewellery home."