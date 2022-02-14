Mumbai: Thief uses duct to break into 14th-floor office of diamond company; held

The Dadar police have arrested a thief who used a duct to break into the 14th-floor office of a diamond company and escaped with 8kg silver jewellery and cash Rs 7 lakhs.

The accused was identified as Balwant Gupta (34), an electrician who was not getting a job due to the pandemic while his father was suffering from cancer as a reason he committed the theft, claimed Gupta during interrogation.

The incident took place on January 29 when the accused had been to Naman Midtown, a high rise commercial building at Dadar. There he saw an office of the diamond company "Devine Solitaire" which was closed being Saturday and decided to break into it.

He went to the 17th floor and took duct to come down to the 14th floor and entered into the office from the toilet window. He then broke open the safe and fled with 8 kg silver rings and ₹7 lakhs in cash total worth over ₹15 lakhs.

"The accused used to see tv serial like "crime petrol" and accordingly, he planned the theft and took away the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) inside the company so that there won't be any clues available to trace him," said police.

The theft came to light two days later when the office opened on Monday. "We checked closed to 150 CCTV cameras of various places in order to get any leads in the case. Finally, we got the breakthrough and learnt that accused was hiding in Panvel from where he was nabbed. We have recovered all the stolen jewellery and ₹5 lakh cash from him," said Pranay Ashok, deputy commissioner of police zone 5.

Gupta claimed that he was unable to find a job amidst the pandemic and his father was suffering from cancer as a reason he committed theft.

Gupta had allegedly committed theft in Ghatkopar in November last year, the Ghatkopar police are likely to seek his custody.

