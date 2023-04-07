 Mumbai: The only Indian city on list of world’s best cities for public transportation
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
Mumbai was the only city to be included on Time Out's list of the world's best cities for public transportation. The city, which has a vast suburban rail network, came in last among the 19 cities with excellent public transportation.

India overtakes Delhi

With its well-known Metro connectivity, the Indian financial capital overtook Delhi to claim the 19th place on Time Out's list.

The top ten cities on the list were all from Europe or Asia.

To compile the rankings, Time Out surveyed over 20,000 people in 50 cities around the world. Berlin, Germany, was named the world's best city for public transportation, with 97 percent of locals praising the city's transportation network.

Prague came in second with its convenient and attractive public transportation, while Tokyo, Japan, came in third.

81% residents agree that Mumbai is well connected

Eighty-one percent of those polled said it was simple to commute by public transportation in Mumbai. Aside from the suburban rail network (known colloquially as Mumbai locals), the city is well-connected by buses, taxis, and autorickshaws.

The recently released Chalo Pay app has also made it easier to travel and pay for bus tickets, while the M-indicator app allows Mumbai residents to stay on schedule and track local trains.

