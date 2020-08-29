Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune Rain: Latest updates

As rains periodically lashed several parts of the city on Friday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert -- heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and Thane for Saturday. There is an orange alert for Palghar on Saturday.

The IMD on Friday predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in Mumbai till August 31. “Few heavy spells of rain in Vidarbha and moderate to heavy spells in adjoining parts of Marathwada and North Konkan areas will occur in the next 24 hours,” IMD's bulletin stated