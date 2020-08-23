Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai Weather Update for August 23, 2020: IMD predicts intermittent intense rainfall in next 24 hours

Meanwhile, IMD Mumbai has said that Mumbai and suburbs will receive light to moderate rainfall. A high tide of 4.47 metres is expected at 2:56 pm in Mumbai today, predicted IMD. Also, a Low tide of 0.66 metres also likely to occur at 8:58 pm today. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Colaba has received 3.0 mm of rainfall and Santacruz 14.2 mm in the last 24 hours.

According to the Thane's Regional Disaster Management (RDMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), a total of 2790.84 mm rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in Navi Mumbai, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation today, a total of 2424.44 mm rainfall was recorded from 8:30 AM on Saturday to 8:30 AM on Sunday. Belapur received 7.30 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 7.20, 13.00 mm, 21.50 mm, and 20.00 mm rain respectively.