Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai Weather Update for August 18, 2020: IMD says light to moderate rainfall likely today

The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in Mumbai on Tuesday will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 28.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 28.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.5°C. Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall today and relative humidity of about 93% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba.

The IMD has predicted a high tide in Mumbai today. A high alert has been issued to Mumbai for a high tide wave of 4.42 metres at 11:39 am today.

According to private weather agency Skymet, a cyclonic circulation is over Gujarat and the east-west wind shear zone is passing in the vicinity of Mumbai. Due to these weather parameters, Mumbai and suburbs will continue to receive light to moderate rain and thundershower activities during the remaining days of the month of August. Temperatures in Mumbai and suburbs will remain near normal or marginally below normal.

In Thane, a total of 2569.38 mm rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, in Navi Mumbai, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation today, a total of 2238.32 mm rainfall was recorded from 8:30 AM on Monday to 8:30 AM on Tuesday. Belapur received 97.20 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 130.80, 80.40 mm, 68.20 mm, and 41.80 mm rain respectively.