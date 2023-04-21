Mumbai: Thackerays review progress of Balasaheb Memorial in Dadar | Vijay Gohil/FPJ

Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray reviewed the ongoing construction of Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray's memorial at Dadar near Shivaji Park.

While speaking to media he said, “All the teams who are working on this project are trying to finish the work as soon as possible, so everyone could see this memorial soon. We are not cutting any trees for the memorial.” He also appealed citizens to share pictures of Balsaheb in their possession so that it may be displayed at the memorial.

“We had given many suggestions since the beginning. Designing work is underway. We have appealed to citizens to share material pertaining to Balasaheb Thackeray. We have got the news articles and photos when he went to Lucknow court after the demolition of Babri mosque," said Uddhav.

“Constructing a memorial is not an easy task. On the one side, there is sea and the structure has its historical significance. We want to save this while making memorial,” he added. Referring to the absence of MMRDA chief Srinivasan, Aaditya Thackeray said that this is the third time Srinivasan did not come when they had requested him to be there.