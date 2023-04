Mumbai: Temporary stoppage of trains announced amid Mahavir Jayanti Annual Mela 2023; check details | Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush during Mahavir Jayanti Annual Mela 2023 from 31st March to 8th April, 2023, Train No. 12925/26 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar Paschim Express will avail temporary stoppage at Shri Mahabir Ji station.

Train No. 12925 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar Paschim Express will arrive/depart Shri Mahabir Ji station at 04.45/04.46 hrs up to 7th April, 2023. Similarly, Train No. 12926 Amritsar – Bandra Terminus Paschim Express will arrive/depart Shri Mahabir Ji at 20.59/21.00 hrs up to 8th April, 2023.

Besides this, additional stoppage has been provided at Pali Marwar station to Train No. 22965/66 Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi Express on experimental basis for a period of six months with immediate effect.

Train No. 22965 Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi Express will arrive/depart Pali Marwar at 14.46/14.48 hrs. Similarly, Train No. 22966 Bhagat Ki Kothi - Bandra Terminus Express will arrive/depart Pali Marwar at 19.47/19.49 hrs.