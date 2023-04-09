Mumbai: Tempo driver who lured minor boy with mobile, chocolates, abused him, gets 10-year-jail | File

A special court has sentenced a tempo driver to 10-years-jail for luring an 11-year-old boy with chocolates and his mobile, and then sexually assaulting him in the vehicle.

The driver repeatedly abused the boy for a month. The incidents came to light only when a 17-year-old friend of the elder brother of the child saw the boy being taken to the rear of the tempo by the man.

The teen got suspicious and peeked through a gap in the shutter and was shocked by what he witnessed. He fled and told the child’s elder brother later. The child revealed his ordeal to his father once he was taken into confidence.

Child underwent mental trauma due to the sexual offence

The court said while deciding the quantum of sentence that the child has undergone mental trauma due to the sexual offence and is scarred by such a horrific experience. Special Judge Priti Kumar Ghule said in the judgment that it will definitely affect the overall development of the child.

The accused had taken the defence that the teen had falsely implicated him in using the child due to a quarrel over the child and his friend throwing stones over a stray dog. The court rejected this defence.

The court also noted that the man lives in the tempo and is jobless when it is parked. It also referred to obscene pictures on his mobile and said that it is seen that he watches such content. It concluded that the empty mind of the accused was filled with lust and hence he committed the act on the child.