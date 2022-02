Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on February 20 on the latter's invitation.

Thackeray has expressed his full support for the fight being waged by CM KC Rao for federal justice, the Telangana Chief Minister's office said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 12:09 PM IST