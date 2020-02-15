Mumbai: Teen’s death in Andheri; Cops recover suicide note

Mumbai: Meghwadi police recovered a suicide note penned down by a teenager, who jumped to death from the 24th floor of a Jogeshwari highrise on Monday. The deceased, a minor, stated she was mentally disturbed, so she took the extreme step.

Police registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating it. The teenager, a student, had jumped off the 24th floor of Oberoi Splendour building on Monday at 7.30pm. There was a loud thud after the fall; the watchman and residents discovered her body.

Her parents were alerted, and she was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Police said her body was sent to the civic-run Cooper Hospital for postmortem. While the teen’s parents and friends were quizzed to ascertain the cause, it was a mystery until Thursday, when police found a suicide note penned down by the teen in her notebook.

A senior cop said, the teen had mentioned that she was mentally disturbed and unable to cope with the prevailing situation. So, she was taking the extreme step.

Interestingly, in 2018, a 19-year-old maid, Jyoti Patekar, had jumped off the 18th floor of the same building, after which her family had approached police to book employers Nitin and Heena Khanna for abetting her suicide.