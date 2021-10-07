Mumbai: Teenage girl rescued by alert ticket examiners, reunited with family

Due to the alertness of Central Railway's (CR) head travelling ticket examiners (Head TTEs), a 15-year-old girl was rescued from two youths on Wednesday. She was being brought to Mumbai on the pretext of marriage.

The 15-year-old girl had run away from her home in Gurugram, Haryana, and boarded the B-9 coach of New Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani special train on October 4 in Delhi.

"During a routine check, my colleague Sadip Bhanushali (also Head TTE) noticed some unusual activity. We then decided to keep a close eye on the girl," said Udayraj Yadav, head travelling ticket examiner of CR, who was deployed in the Rajdhani train.

They noticed that the girl was accompanied by two youths and their body language and behaviour raised suspicions.

The two men have been identified as Mohammed Mustafa, 20, and Shahabuddin, 19. According to the police, Mustafa resided in the vicinity of the girl in Gurugram.

On October 5 morning, they first made enquiries with the girl. "We asked the girl where she was headed and for what purpose. Initially, she was not ready to say anything, but after some time she revealed that she had left home without informing anyone and now she was afraid and didn’t know what to do," Yadav informed FPJ.

After gaining her trust, Yadav said she opened up about being lured into marriage by a youth. Yadav immediately informed his superiors and the girl, along with the men, was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) when the train reached Kalyan.

“The girl’s brother accompanied by a Haryana Police sub-inspector has already reached Mumbai, and the process of handover to her family is on," said a Kalyan GRP official.

The girl's elder brother informed that she had left home at around 11 am on October 4. “She took a Metro to travel to New Delhi railway station. From New Delhi, she boarded New Delhi-CSMT Rajdhani Express," he said.

The girl’s family had lodged a missing person complaint with Gurugram police on October 4 evening when they could not find her.

He alleged that Mustafa had been trying to mislead his sister. "Last week, I had warned him to stay away but it was all in vain. He finally ran away with her on October 4," he said, thanking the ticket checking staff of Central Railway.

