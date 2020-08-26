Mumbai: Teen wakes to stumble over his parents' suicide

A couple in Kandivli allegedly committed suicide on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday at their Dahanukar Wadi residence, leaving behind their only offspring, a teenager.The police said, while the wife was found lying on the bed, her husband was found hanging in the bathroom. A suicide note was recovered from the spot. Kandivli Police have recorded an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.Jigesh Doshi, 45, an online stock trader, who lived on the 9th floor of a high-rise in Dahanukar Wadi with his wife Kashmira, 43, a homemaker, and his 17-year-old son, had just finished dinner before heading off to bed, around 11pm on Tuesday, the police said. The following morning, when the teen awoke, around 10.30am, he was startled to find no sign of either parent in the living room.

He went to his parents' room, only to find his mother Kashmira lying on the bed, but there was no sign of his father Jignesh. In a bid to wake her up, he called out to her but got no response. Panicking, he then called out for his father, again to be met with silence. He then noticed that the bathroom door was locked. "The boy tried to knock on the door but Jignesh did not answer. He then broke down the bathroom's acrylic door only to find his father hanging from the shower. Shocked at the sight, he ran out and alerted his neighbours. He then brought down his father's body, snipping off the cloth belt with which his father had hanged himself, after which a call was made to the police control room, around 11am," said a senior police officer.

Kandivli Police reached the spot and rushed both Jignesh and Kashmira to the civic Shatabdi Hospital, where they were declared dead before arrival. Police also recovered a suicide note in English from the spot, which said the couple was committing suicide and nobody was to be held responsible for their act. A senior officer said that financial crisis could be the reason for suicide.

A preliminary examination by police has revealed that Kashmira had ligature marks on her neck. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, to ascertain the exact cause of death. Doshi's relatives reached the spot on receiving the news. An ADR has been recorded and investigations are underway. Since the teenager is currently in a mentally disturbed state, his statement will be recorded later.