Mumbai: Teen riding pillion with friend dies in Vakola

A teenaged boy died in Vakola area of Santacruz (E) on March 19 after the motorcycle he was sitting pillion on with two other friends skidded while the two wheeler was being ridden in the wrong direction. The deceased, Arman Shah, 18, sustained a serious head injury and succumbed on the same day. His friend, who was riding the motorcycle, has been arrested and booked for causing death due to negligence.

According to the police sources, three friends– Arman Shah, Abrar Shaikh and Rehan Siddiqui, were riding triple seat on the motorcycle– MH03CZ7010– on March 18, wherein Shaikh was riding the bike. When the trio reached near Vakola, after visiting the Mahim Dargah and were homebound to Govandi at around 3.40 am, Shaikh was allegedly driving wrong-side after he entered a one-way street.

A few hundred meters into the wrong-side driving, Shaikh was allegedly blinded by the bright headlight of a car coming from the other end, following which he lost control of the motorcycle. Even as an attempt to save themselves, Shaikh took a left turn, only to skid on the road, leading to all three friends falling out.

While Shaikh and Siddiqui escaped with minor injuries in the accident, Shah, who was sitting between the duo, sustained internal and head injuries. The trio was immediately rushed to the civic-run VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz East, wherein Shah was declared dead.

Subsequently, a case was lodged against Shaikh, who was riding the motorcycle, and he was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act for rash driving, causing death due to negligence and voluntarily causing hurt. The primary probe revealed that Shaikh did not have a driver's license and had taken his uncle's motorcycle for a joyride without his knowledge.

Shaikh was arrested and produced before a local magistrate court. He was granted bail the next day.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 08:25 PM IST