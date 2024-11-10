 Mumbai: Teen Injured In Bandra Terminus Stampede Succumbs To His Injuries
Mumbai: Teen Injured In Bandra Terminus Stampede Succumbs To His Injuries

Although exact death cause is unclear, doctors say he may have died due to blood loss or dislodging of blood clot.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 07:41 PM IST
Representative Image

Indrajeet Sahani, the 19-year-old who was seriously injured in the stampede at Bandra Terminus on October 27, passed away on Saturday. Originally from Gorakhpur, the teen had been battling severe injuries, and was at risk of limb amputation. He leaves behind his mother and two brothers.

Doctors at KEM Hospital, where Sahani was being treated, indicated that the exact cause of death remains unclear, but listed possible factors. “There is a chance that a blood clot in his arteries dislodged, leading to cardiogenic shock. We attempted to stabilise his condition with compression and restricted movement to avoid further displacement. He was already on thrombolytics to dissolve the clot,” said one of the treating doctors.

Another possible cause behind Sahani's death could be significant blood loss. He required a blood transfusion late Friday night, which was delayed due to a blood shortage. Despite the family’s efforts to contact multiple blood banks, a doctor at the hospital confirmed the delay in sourcing the required blood group.

On October 27, a stampede occurred at the Bandra Terminus as passengers scrambled to board the Gorakhpur-bound Antyodaya Express. Ten people were injured and were initially taken to Bhabha Hospital. 

