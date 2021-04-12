Mumbai: Teen held for stealing bicycle in Kandivali; 26 cycles recovered

A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody by Kandivali Police for allegedly stealing a bicycle from a residential building in Lalji Pada area of Kandivali (W) last month. During the probe, police found that he allegedly stole 25 more bicycles, which were recovered from his possession.

Police scrutinised the CCTV camera footage and found the teen leaving with stolen bicycle on March 16. He was called for an enquiry on Monday during which he confessed to the crime.

Police also learnt that the teen had previously stolen 25 such bicycles, and a total of 26 bicycles were recovered from the teen. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft and further probe is underway.