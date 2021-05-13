Mumbai: Teen held for raping, threatening minor girl in Andheri

A 19-year-old teen was arrested from Govandi for allegedly raping, blackmailing an Andheri-based minor over the couple of years. The case was registered on May 5 at Saki Naka police station and the accused had gone into hiding while threatening the minor, her family by making VoIP calls. He was arrested on Wednesday and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

According to police, the young couple were in a romantic relationship for two years, but had broken off last month. While the couple had also established sexual relations, the girl is a minor and ended things over a personal reason. The accused teen, however, did not take the rejection well and began stalking her. When the minor's parents learnt of the situation, they lodged a complaint against him.

To avert any calls from the accused, the victim also changed her number, only to receive threats from various international numbers, orchestrated by the accused, after he learnt about the FIR filed against him. He repeatedly made WhatsApp calls and claimed he has fled the country, said an officer. Police then traced the accused to Govandi using technical evidence and nabbed him on Wednesday.

Police said that the 19-year-old accused has been booked for rape charges under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. He was produced before the Dindoshi Court and is remanded in police custody till May 17.