Mumbai: Teen girl, woman die in separate road mishaps

A teen girl and a woman were reportedly killed, on Monday, in two separate road accidents which occurred at Western and Eastern Express Highways, respectively. The police have filed offences in both the cases, while the drivers of the offending vehicles have been arrested, too.

In the first incident, which occurred on the Western Express Highway at Malad east on Monday afternoon, a 16-year-old girl riding pillion on a motorcycle was killed when a speeding garbage dumper mowed her down. The Dindoshi police have arrested the dumper driver for causing death due to negligence and for rash driving.

In the second accident, which occurred on Eastern Express Highway at Vikhroli on Monday evening, a woman was dashed by a private bus. She was rushed to the Rajawadi hospital where she was declared dead. The driver, Ganesh Bhise, was subsequently arrested under relevant Indian Penal Code sections as well as the Motor Vehicles Act.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 06:56 AM IST