Mumbai: Teen falls in pit after being hit by autorickshaw in Malvani, dies

A 17-year-old youth was killed in an accident after an autorickshaw rammed into him early on Tuesday morning, following which he fell into a pit dug for drainage repairs. Malvani Police have arrested the 24-year-old autorickshaw driver and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 7am on Tuesday, when the accused, identified as Dilip Kumar Raj Yadav, 24, was practicing to ride his father's autorickshaw in Ambujwadi area of Malvani in Malad (W). The deceased, Waseem Ansari, was walking on the road, when Yadav lost control over the three-wheeler and rammed into the teenager.

A police officer said that Yadav, who is unemployed, was trying his hand at his father's autorickshaw, when the incident occurred. Due to the impact of the blow to the youth, Ansari broke the barricade surrounding the pit and fell right into the dug pit and sustained serious injuries. The locals informed the police and rushed him to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to the injuries.

Malvani Police immediately registered a case of rash driving (section 279) and causing death due to negligence (section 304A) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. Yadav was apprehended and produced in court later on Tuesday.