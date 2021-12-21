Mumbai: Teen falls from sixth floor flat while escaping from her house

A teenage girl who tried to climb down a make-shift rope of knotted sarees, in a bid to escape from her flat, got seriously injured after falling from the 6th floor of the Versova building she resided in. The police said the 16-year-old had been reprimanded by family members for talking to a boy just before the incident took place on Tuesday morning.

The teenager received serious injuries to her head and waist, and has also fractured her leg in the incident. She is currently undergoing treatment at the R N Cooper Hospital.

The incident came to light around 9.00 am on Tuesday, when members of the society in SVP Nagar, Old Mhada, alerted the girl's family.

According to the police, prior to the incident, the teenager, who is a Class V drop-out, was talking to her male friend on a relative's phone. The relative doubted her and tried to snatch the phone but the teenager dunked it in water and didn't reveal much to her family. At the time, her mother, sister and two of her relatives were present. They confronted her after which she went into her bedroom, knotted the sarees together and tried to escape from the AC duct. However, she slipped and fell from the sixth floor.

Senior inspector Siraaj Inamdaar of Versova police station confirmed the incident and said nothing suspicious has been found so far.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 11:41 PM IST