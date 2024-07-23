 Mumbai: Teen Derails Rail Services At Churchgate Station With Badly Aimed Jacket
Updated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 02:53 AM IST
Local Train Services At Churchgate Station Disrupted After Kid Throws Jacket On Overhead Wire | X

A rain jacket thrown by a 19-year-old college student got stuck on an overhead wire at Churchgate railway station on Monday afternoon, delaying train services.

Sumit Bhagyavanta, a resident of Tulsiwadi, Tardeo, was passing the jacket from Platform 3 to his friend on Platform 2. The jacket, however, got tangled high above the tracks.

Around 3.25pm, station officials received information that a piece of cloth was hanging on a wire above Track 2. The Railway Protection Force and staff removed the jacket. The RPF initiated an inquiry and discovered that the jacket belonged to Bhagyavanta, a second-year commerce student.

The RPF arrested the teenager and filed a case against him under Section 174(c) (If any railway servant (whether on duty or otherwise) or any other person obstructs or causes to be obstructed or attempts to obstruct any train or other rolling stock upon a railway) of the Railways Act, 1989.

Bhagyavanta was presented before the metropolitan magistrate’s court and fined Rs2,000.

