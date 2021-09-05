Mumbai: Teen booked for impregnating minor cousin

The Dongri police booked a 17-year-old on Friday for allegedly impregnating his 15-year-old cousin. The victim is eight months pregnant. Both the accused and victim stay in the same locality in Jui Nagar, Navi Mumbai. The police said the accused was helping the victim with her Class 10 studies.

In her statement, the girl told the police that she had been visiting the house of the accused for the last few months. On the pretext of helping with studies, he established physical relationship with her multiple times, she stated.

According to the police, the girl’s family brought her to Dongri children’s home recently after finding out that she was pregnant. On Friday, the girl was produced before the child welfare committee, which ordered the police to register an offence. The court was not in favour of abortion as her pregnancy is in the advanced stage and could risk her life.

Senior inspector of Dongri police station Shabana Shaikh confirmed the registration of offence. The Dongri police registered a Zero FIR under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with sections 4, 6, 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The case has been transferred to Nerul police station for further investigation.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 12:19 AM IST