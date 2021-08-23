Mumbai: Teen arrested for sexual assault of 9-year-old boy in Goregaon

A teenager has been arrested and booked under Pocso act for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy in Goregaon (W) on Friday.

According to the Bangur Nagar police, the boy was playing outside his house when the teen allegedly lured the boy with a chocolate and took him to his house. He then started touching him inappropriately.

The teen then threatened him with dire consequences if he narrates the incident to anyone.

However, the boy narrated the entire incident to his parents. They then rushed him to a hospital, after which they lodged a complaint.

The accused has been arrested and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Pocso act.

He was produced before a magistrate’s court and has been remanded to police custody.

Further investigations are on in the case.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:10 AM IST