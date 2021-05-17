Mumbai: Technical glitch in city’s only Doppler radar

Mumbai, May 17: Mumbai’s only Doppler radar stopped working on Sunday, the day on which Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian sea intensified. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) refused to comment on the issue.

A scientist and meteorologist have alleged that three of the total four radars in the state are non-functional or there is some kind of technical glitch preventing the transfer of data from the radars to their website. The meteorologist who did not wish to be named has already informed the offices of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the Prime Minister about the non-functional radars.

“There is no issue with the functioning of the radar, but for a little technical glitch, it is functioning,” said an official from IMD, refusing to divulge any more.

The IMD’s regional meteorological centre has a Doppler radar close to its observatory in Colaba. A radar of this type uses the Doppler effect, or electromagnetic waves, to detect the intensity of surface rainfall and precipitation accumulation, among other things. It helps in nowcasting, which is forecasting weather conditions for a short period of two to four hours.

The IMD uses several tools for forecasting, including weather models, satellite images and Doppler radars among others. The one in Colaba has been functional for about a decade.

According to the complaint, there was no update from IMD Mumbai’s radar after 1:26 pm on Sunday when the cyclone intensified. The photos of the Mumbai radar were released by the IMD around 7pm on Sunday, but it was clear that there were some issues. Initially they updated that Mumbai would receive light to moderate rainfall on Monday; however, later on Sunday they changed the update to orange alert.

“Using a Doppler radar, you can see the movement of clouds and forecast for next one to two hours. It is crucial to gauge the intensity of rainfall and the impact area. Cloud images taken by the Doppler radar are multi-layered and help with gauging their intensity. In its absence, satellite pictures and wind profile are used to give forecast,” said another meteorologist.