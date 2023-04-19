 Mumbai: Technical glitch disrupts 4 local services
Mumbai: Technical glitch disrupts 4 local services

Mumbai: Technical glitch disrupts 4 local services

Sources said the disruption was owing to tripping of the master contact switch

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
Image for representative purpose.

Mumbai: A Central Railway air-conditioned (AC) local stopped for 10 minutes between Mumbra and Kalwa on Wednesday morning, further delaying three other local trains and upsetting commuters.

Sources said the disruption was owing to tripping of the master contact switch at 9.17am. When the train was stalled, its AC also stopped functioning, forcing some of the commuters to open doors using the emergency switch. When the train reached Thane, a miscreant pulled the emergency chain, which also resulted in a five-minute delay. 

