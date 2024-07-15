 Mumbai: Technical Glitch And Fallen Trees Disrupt Western Railway Services
Mumbai: Technical Glitch And Fallen Trees Disrupt Western Railway Services

Mumbai: Technical Glitch And Fallen Trees Disrupt Western Railway Services

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 03:09 AM IST
Mumbai: Technical Glitch and Fallen Trees Disrupt Western Railway Services | Wikipedia

Commuters on the Western Railway (WR) suburban line faced significant disruptions on Sunday morning due to a technical failure at Borivali station. The glitch led to delays and cancellations of a few trains, affecting suburban train services.

WR responded to the situation, reporting that the technical issue was resolved around 9:05 AM. Subsequently, normal operations on all three sets of lines were restored. WR officials also assured that movement on the down slow line, initially impacted by the failure, would resume shortly.

In a separate incident earlier the same morning, train services were interrupted due to fallen trees between Prabhadevi and Dadar stations. Reports indicate that the incident was reported around 7:30 AM. Quick action by concerned officials ensured that the track was cleared and deemed safe by approximately 8:10 AM, enabling the resumption of train movements in the affected area.

Both incidents highlight the challenges faced by Mumbai's suburban railway network, particularly during the monsoon season when weather-related disruptions are common. Commuters are advised to stay updated with official announcements and plan their journeys accordingly to minimize inconvenience.

