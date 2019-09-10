Mumbai: Teacher, minor held for school sex abuse

Mumbai: Koparkhairane Police arrested the class teacher and a 12-year-old school boy on Monday, in connection with the sexual assault of a minor. The incident occurred in August, in which two minors had sexually assaulted their classmate in the school premises.

Police had booked the two minors then under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and arrested one of them and the class teacher on Monday.

Police said that on August 1, a 11-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by two male classmates in the school premises. The incident, however, came to light three days later, when his parents asked about his disconnected behaviour with the society and friends.

Police had booked the two minors under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The investigation was delayed as the school was shut due to heavy rains in August and later the boys went missing.

On Monday morning, police went to Jijamata Convent School at Koparkhairane and arrested the class teacher and one student. Suryakant Jagadale, SI of Koparkhairane police station said, "Two people were arrested, including a student.

As the case is sensitive, we will not disclose the names of the arrested accused. The arrested student is said to be one of the accused who assaulted the boy, while the class teacher's role is being ascertained."

Police said kids should not approach their parents in such situations. Navi Mumbai Police said based on information after interrogating the accused, they suspect the minors were "heavily influenced" by porn.