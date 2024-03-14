Mumbai: Teacher Held For Molesting 14-Year-Old Student

Representational Image |

A teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting his 14-year-old student. Notably, the teen narrated her month-long ordeal during a counselling session held at the Gamdevi school.

Details of case

According to the police, the girl opened up during the session and narrated how the accused continuously stalked and molested her from January to February. Despite suffering immense mental duress, the victim didn't confide in anyone out of fear, said a cop. The counsellors immediately alerted the police.

Based on the girl's complaint, the accused was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act. The teacher was produced in the court, which sent him in police custody.