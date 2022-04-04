Mumbai: Teacher accuses caretakers of sexual harassment, theft at Kurla

A 45-year-old Kurla-based teacher has accused two caretakers, attached with an agency of sexual harassment and theft. The woman has accused one of the caretakers of sending a lewd message on WhatsApp and another one of stealing Rs 19,000 from her purse. A case was registered at Nehru Nagar police station and further probe is underway.



According to police, the woman, who stays with her paralysed father at Kurla, had sought assistance from an agency to provide a caretaker to look after her elderly father. While the agency had sent a man, Devilal Das, 32, a resident of Bihar's Darbhanga, for the job, he never turned up and the woman complained to the agency.

She was immediately provided with another caretaker, Mithilesh Das, 34, who too was a Darbhanga resident. While Mithilesh stayed with the woman's father around the clock from September 9 last year, recently last month, he stopped turning up for work from March 11. Even as the teacher tried to contact him and ascertain why was he not around, she never received any responses.

Recently, when the woman searched her purse for the Rs. 32,000 she had withdrawn for her father's treatment, she found out that Rs. 19,000 was missing, hinting that Mithilesh could have stolen the money on March 3 when she had brought the money home. Later, the woman learnt that Devilal and Mithilesh were relatives.

Moreover, while awaiting Mithilesh's return, the woman received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, wherein the user had sent an obscene video to her. When she ignored the message, he again sent a hi and wrote 'Maza Aayega' which means it'll be fun. The woman realised that this was Devilal's number and immediately approached police to lodge a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the Nehru Nagar Police registered a case of sexual harassment, theft and common intention against the duo and also booked them under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. While no arrests have been made, police probe is underway.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 08:19 PM IST