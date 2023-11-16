Mumbai: TDR Scam Brewing In Dharavi Project? Congress Alleges Rules Tweaked For Adani group

FPJ

President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) Varsha Gaikwad has slammed the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde)-NCP (Ajit Pawar) coalition government for insisting that all builders should buy 40 per cent of the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) generated by the proposed redevelopment of Dharavi by the Adani Group.

TDR permits transfer of development rights from one plot to another which enables a builder to construct more than the permissible FSI in a plot. TDRs are issued in the form of certificates which can be freely traded in the market.

'Shinde govt virtually gifted Mumbai's real estate market to Adani'

In a strongly-worded tweet she alleged, “The Shinde Sarkar has virtually gifted Mumbai's real estate market to Adani's conglomerate. Here's how: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's urban development department has issued a notification proposing to make it mandatory for all real estate constructions in Mumbai (where TDR is admissible) to purchase at least 40% of their TDR requirements at exorbitant rates from the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, where Adani Properties Pvt Ltd is the lead partner.

“Despite our strong opposition and stiff resistance from urban planners and citizens, the government has gone ahead and issued this notification, proposing several arbitrary and immoral modifications to Mumbai's Development Control (DC) regulations in order to facilitate Adani group's takeover of Mumbai's TDR market.

'Rules tweaked'

“While Dharavi's redevelopment plan is based on an in-situ development model with a high global FSI of 4 and current rules do not allow any TDR generation within the Dharavi Notified Area, this has now been tweaked to ensure a windfall for the Adani group. This move by itself is scandalous as it raises the permissible FSI for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) manifold, vitiating the sanctity of tender won by the Adani group controversially.

“There's more. Unlike any other developer in Mumbai, the Dharavi TDR will be permitted to be utilised without any indexation anywhere in Mumbai. Say if a TDR of 1,000 sqmtrs is generated from the project, the government has proposed to allow the same quantum of TDR to be utilised even in posh areas of South Mumbai, Bandra, Juhu, Vile Parle, where real estate is way costlier. Why has this special case been made?

“Further to force all other developers to purchase the TDR, the government has proposed that it should be utilised in projects before use of any other TDR.

'Shinde govt's Diwali gift to Adani'

“The government has also allowed Adani to charge up to 90 per cent of the ready reckoner value of the receiving plot as the TDR sale rate. Regulations have also been tweaked to allow generation of more commercial built-up space in Dharavi.

“The government's Diwali gift to Adani is nothing but another mega scam. It is a mega loot. It will not only create an unfair monopoly for the Adani group in Mumbai's real estate, but shall make redevelopments being carried out by smaller developers unviable. It also sets an ugly precedent and will have disastrous consequences,” Ms Gaikwad said. “We will continue opposing the move tooth and nail,” she asserted.

Builders critical of move

Several builders contacted by the FPJ were critical of the move.

Dr Harshul Savla, managing partner of M Realty, said, “It’s a new notification and there will be a lot of noise around it. I’ll personally wait for the dust to settle and see how the notification pans out in practice, evaluate the business implications and then plan accordingly for future projects. Mandatory sale/purchase features are always of a concern, an open market is appropriate. However, conditions and sub conditions need to be studied from a business impact perspective. Regulation 33 of Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DCPR) has multiple ways in which development can take place. The litmus test of any notification is its implementation.”

Rushi Mehta, director of Neelyog Constructions, said, “I have been reading reports regarding preferential treatment to TDR generated from DRP. But it would be too premature to comment on something without going through the actual notification. In DCR 1991, developers could sell their slum TDR only north of the plot which restricted the marketplace. Recognising the linear nature of our city where prices of land decrease from south to north, the concept of indexation was brought in with DCPR 2034. Indexation sought to adjust the quantity of TDR between buyer and seller on the basis of the land rate. This was mainly done to enable developers who generated slum TDR to sell it across the city by removing the restriction of sale of TDR only north of the plot. The development of Dharavi is languishing for decades and whilst every benefit should be given to make this dream a reality, the same shouldn’t be at the detriment of other development in the city. The removal of indexation whilst allowing sale of Dharavi TDR only north of the plot won’t affect the market as much since the prices of TDR are determined by what the buying plots can absorb in the project. It’s the condition that 40% of TDR has to be bought from Dharavi which is the real head scratcher. There shouldn’t be any artificial differentiation between slum TDR generated from DRP or any other slum scheme of the city.”

Another builder, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “There is bound to be turmoil in the TDR market. You cannot make it compulsory for us to buy a fixed amount of TDR from Dharavi.”

Meanwhile, the state government has asked the BMC to monitor TDR generated from DRP. A notification to this effect was issued on November 6 and it aims to ensure fair and transparent disposal of available TDR through various electronic systems like e-tenders, auctions, quotations, or D-mat, in consultation with the state government.

