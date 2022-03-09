Mumbai: TC staff of Central Railway celebrate 35th annual function

The ticket checking staff of Central Railway, Mumbai Division recently celebrated its 35th annual function with lots of enthusiasm after working hard during corona spell. On this occasion, a respectful farewell was given to the retired colleagues. Promising students were felicitated. The staff artists presented a colorful cultural performance which was thoroughly enjoyed by the spectators. Hundreds of TCs, their families, railway officials, etc. participated in this program organized by TC staff organization 'The Central Railway Ticket Checking Staff Welfare Trust' at CST Auditorium.

Due to the restrictions of the Corona era, there was a lot of curiosity and unprecedented enthusiasm about this ceremony, which took place after a long two years.

Senior DCM Gaurav Jha, Deputy Chief Commercial Manager Prakash Kanojia, ACM Douglas Minezes, ACM VS Meena, ACM Deepak Sharma etc. Railway officials were present and praised the work of TC staff and solidarity. Retiring CST head TC Sanjay Angre said that rail service is a direct service to the country. TC is attached to the important department guiding and serving the hordes of common commuters on a daily basis. Apart from their regular work, this frontline staff has done the work of reuniting many lost-away old persons-children-women with their families. Many TCs helped people to find their lost valuables. Many people have been saved from being victims of accidents and losing their lives due to alertness of TC staff.

Trust President Ranapratap Tiwari said that during the Corona and lockdown period, from food distribution to the services on Shramik Special trains, the TCCs performed duties with very much responsibility. Relief material was delivered to the needy when there was flood in Konkan. DV Chinderkar, Harish Mondkar, Suhas Joshi, Girish Kadam, Shekhar Tambe, Bala Pillai etc. played an active role in the programme. CST CTI Atul Kharbe, Dadar CTI Sushil Bhaye and Shailendra Shrivastava, Kalyan CTI Jaspal Rathor, Thane CTI Baldev Singh, Vashi CTI Manisha Chavan Panvel CTI Aditi Dhavale and others were prominently present. The artists of TC's cultural group 'Surjhankar' enthralled the audience by reciting many melodious songs. Dance programs were also well liked. A large number of TCs and their families participated in the programme.

ALSO READ General Manager’s Safety Award for Eleven Staff of Central Railway

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 09:55 PM IST