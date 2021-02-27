Mumbai: Taxi, auto-rickshaw rides to cost more; download new tariff card here

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) reviewed the auto-rickshaw and taxi fares, and announced a hike recently.

Base fares of taxis and auto-rickshaws across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have been hiked by Rs 3.

The minimum fare for auto-rickshaws will be now Rs 21, while the minimum fare for the black-and-yellow taxis will be Rs 25. The fare increment per kilometre has also been spiked by over Rs 2 for both autos and taxis.

The new fares will come into effect from March 1.

The hike comes amid continuously rising fuel prices in the country. The increase in fares comes as a respite to taxi and rickshaw drivers who have been burdened with overpriced transportation fuel.

Check out the new tariff rates for auto-rickshaws: