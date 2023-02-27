Mumbai: Tata Power launches Divyang managed customer centre

Image credit: @TataPower

Mumbai: Tata Power has inaugurated a ‘Divyang’ managed customer relations centre in Mumbai, a first among Indian power utilities. The centre at Nityanand Nagar, Ghatkopar West, will be independently managed by a team of five specially-abled personnel. This is an attempt towards the inclusion of a diverse workforce and empower persons with disabilities by enabling them with access to mainstream work opportunities.

Earlier, the power utility company had successfully initiated all-women customer relations centres in Mumbai. Similar to other centres across the country, this will also offer a dedicated counter for senior citizens and specially abled customers.

The employees at this centre will be able to service various customer requirements such as new power supply applications and monthly bill payments. They will also address customers’ concerns and queries.