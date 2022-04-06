Mumbai: Tardeo RTO raises Rs 14 lakh from auctioning vehicles lying on premises for over 10 years

The Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have become a dumping ground for khataras. These rusted and corroded vehicles are lying unattended at RTOs with their parts missing and occupying space inside. Addressing this problem, the Tardeo RTO sold khataras on April 5, that had been dumped inside their premises for years together.

For instance, at Andheri, which is said to be among the superior as far as RTO offices and its building construction is concerned, in Maharashtra, multiple rusted vehicles are lying inside their premises at different corners. From heavy vehicles like buses and trucks vehicles to auto rickshaws, cars, motorbikes and even app based taxis.

These vehicles are seen lying on the open ground opposite Andheri RTO, where fitness tests and driving tests are conducted by the authorities.

The RTO officials claim that they have already begun the process of auctioning these scrapped vehicles that were confiscated for various reasons and are lying here inside RTO premises for years now.

"We have e-auctioned at least 11 heavy vehicles including trucks and buses and generated revenue of more than Rs 11 lakh from it. Auctioning is a continuous and ongoing process," said an official from Andheri RTO.

People coming to the RTOs keep complaining about these dumped vehicles that not only become an eyesore but also leads to accumulation of water, swampy patches and menace of mosquitoes especially during monsoon. The Tardeo RTO auctioned 32 vehicles lying unclaimed for more than 10 years, inside their premises.

These vehicles are those on which taxes and fines hadn not been paid by vehicle owners. The Tardeo RTO recovered more than Rs 14 lakh from e-auctioning and now the space will be utilized to conduct fitness tests of vehicles and driving tests for applicants.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 09:06 PM IST