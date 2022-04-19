Mumbai: Tardeo RTO all set to go under revamp

One of the oldest government offices having horse barracks, the Tardeo RTO, is going under revamp which is set at a cost of Rs 15-16 crore. the RTO will also auction the remaining khataras (waste and old vehicles) dumped on the premises.

These barracks which were meant for stabling horses during the British era were converted into Transport offices for Regional Transport Office (RTO) in January 1940. Now, the plans for its revamp are slowly culminating for which around Rs 15-16 crore will be spent.

Sources said that they are finalizing the location of the new RTO building. The land area of Tardeo RTO is around 24,000 sq. metres which has a 250 meters long test track, an area to conduct fitness tests for vehicles and caters to nearly 900 people who come to give learners licenses.

"We will be redeveloping Tardeo RTO, for which we will also be clearing the remaining rusted and dilapidated vehicles lying on the premises," said sources in the RTO.

"There are some 25-30 more khataras that are still lying on the RTO premises. These vehicles will be auctioned in the second phase," RTO sources added.

In the first phase, the Mumbai RTO auctioned 32 khataras and recovered around Rs 11-12 lakh. There are upgrades being made to improve driving tests, and inspection of taxis as well.

At Tardeo RTO, the number of inspectors meant to issue driving licenses has also been increased so as to enable them to double the tests. At present, they are catering to around 850-900 persons per day, which used to be 450.

Sources at the RTO said that in the coming days, they will be introducing simulators as well for people coming to give tests. This will help them to gauge the calibre of people issuing driving learners' licences. This will be for both four and two-wheelers.

