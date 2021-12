A Tanzania returnee has tested positive for COVID19, his sample has been sent for genome sequencing. He is currently admitted to a hospital. His close contacts are being investigated, said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 01:01 PM IST