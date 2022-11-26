Mumbai: Taken in by foreigner friend, BEST driver’s wife loses Rs. 7.35 L

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Taken in by foreigner friend, BEST driver’s wife loses Rs. 7.35 L

She used up the money taken as a loan by her husband to accept gifts sent by her foreigner friend

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 10:10 AM IST
Mumbai: Fraud alert | Representative Image
Mumbai: Trusting a stranger on Instagram proved costly for a 42-year-old resident of Chembur, a BEST driver’s wife. The complainant came across a man’s profile on Instagram in September this year. He claimed to be running a business in the USA and settled there, and the two began chatting often.

Within days of making the acquaintance, the man induced her to pay Rs7.35 lakh on the retext of sending gifts. In the process, she ended up using money her husband had taken as a loan to renovate their house at his native place.

As per the police, the complainant first refused the ‘gifts’, but the man insisted. Two days later, she received a phone call from the Customs Department, with a woman informing her that a parcel containing $30,000 had arrived at Delhi airport.

Fraudsters then induced the complainant to pay Rs7.35 lakh for process charges and taxes. She used up the house renovation loan as she is a joint account holder with her husband. When the monetary demand continued, she became suspicious and informed her husband.

The couple then approached the police, who have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

article-image

