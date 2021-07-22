Mumbai: Taj Hotel illuminated to support Fragile X community in India

On the occasion of World Fragile X awareness day, the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai was lit up to support awareness towards the Fragile X community across the world.

Fragile X syndrome is a genetic condition that causes mild to severe intellectual disability.

According to Shalini Kedia, chairperson of Fragile X society, India, The month of July is known as Fragile X month and July 22 is observed as Fragile X day, globally. Kedia said, in Mumbai four buildings were lit up including the Taj Mahal tower and nationwide 30 buildings were lit up on Thursday, some of which include City Centre Saltalke - Kolkata, Woodrose club and August Club in Bangalore and Blue Diamond building in Pube.

Kedia said that the buildings in India were lit up along with international buildings to show global support.

"Famous monuments and buildings situated in Australia, Brazil, United States, Ireland and Baltimore were lit up to show global support to the cause," she said.

"The Taj Mahal tower has been a supporter for the cause for the past many years and this year we have got the support from multiple buildings across the country which included residential towers as well," Kedia said.

As per worldwide statistics, 1 in 5,000 children are affected with Fragile X Syndrome and that makes it close to 4,00,000 individuals in India alone. This is a crucial number and needs attention.

Fragile X Society-India has been a support system for families impacted with the condition and also strive to create awareness of it.

“Awareness for Fragile X is the first and biggest step forward towards diagnosis, treatments and a cure,” said Kedia.

“I am personally very touched by a gesture of a parent who has two small restaurants on the Jaipur highway and will be lighting up too to support awareness in pursuit of a cure” she added.