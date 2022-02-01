Mumbai: Tailor attacks HR manager with scissors when refused to pay Rs 30 extra

An HR manager was allegedly attacked by a tailor by a scissors when he refused to give the latter additional ₹30 for the cost of his pant alteration. The victim received injuries to his stomach, in the back and on the shoulder in the attack, said police. Soon after the incident was reported to the police, the Andheri police arrested the trailer Harish Takar on the charges of attempt to murder.

Rohit Yadav, 30 a resident of Andheri East had given his new pant for alteration to Takar to shorten its length on Sunday for which he had been charged ₹100 , Yadav also agreed for the cost. In the afternoon Takar called Yadav after the latter's pant was ready and asked him to collect.

When the complaint went to the shop Takar demanded ₹130 instead of pre-decided ₹100 and claimed the extra charge was for urgent delivery. However Yadav refused to pay the additional cost which led to an argument between them.

The argument escalated further when Yadav left the shop after paying ₹100 , Takar allegedly followed him and threatened Yadav with a small scissors, Takar tried to calm him down but he lost his cool and stabbed Yadav into stomach. When he tried to run he was also attacked into back and onto his shoulder with the scissors.

When Yadav scream for help another shopkeeper rushed for his rescue seeing him Takar escaped from the spot, later the shopkeeper rushed Yadav to Cooper hospital. As soon as the incident reported to Andheri police they registered an offence under section attempt to murder (307), criminal intimidation (506) and intention insult (504) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested Takar, he is currently in the police custody, said police.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 10:42 PM IST