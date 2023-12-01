Mumbai: 'Tadipaar' Criminal Attacked, Urinated Upon By 4 In Goregaon; Police Faces Scrutiny For Granting Swift Bail To Attackers (Watch Video) |

Mumbai: In the Goregaon area on Wednesday morning, a incident came in light that when a young man, Shanu, faced a violent attack. He had arrived at Ganesh Nagar Premnagar Society to visit his sick child the previous night. Four individuals confronted Shanu, discussing handing him over to the police, and assaulted both him and his wife who tried to intervene. Shanu's wife, seeking help at the police station, was also turned away.

According to the sources, infuriated, four young men Sameer, Aamir, Bala, and Badal stripped and violently attacked Shanu with knives, even resorting to disturbing acts such as urinating in his mouth. Onlookers, rather than intervening, stole his belongings. Despite being involved in the drug trade, these criminals seem to operate with impunity.

Accused Granted Table Bail

Although the police apprehended the accused, and granted table bail. The complainant, Shanu, himself was arrested due to being an externed criminal.

Senior Police Inspector Dilip Bhosale mentioned, "The victim has not provided any statement about the stripped and urinating. The police filed a case against three individuals under section 324 of the Indian Penal Code, and the accused were granted bail. The victim, having an externment order, received bail after being produced in court. Among them have old conflict."