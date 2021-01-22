Mumbai: T-Series lodges complaint against man who duped aspiring actors for role in Radhe Shyam

Leading production house T-Series has lodged a complaint with the police claiming that someone had been falsely claiming to be associated with the company and on the pretext of providing roles and taking auditions for upcoming movie Radhe Shyam had been duping aspiring actors by accepting money.

The accused had also used fake letterhead of the company to dupe victims. Assistant police inspector VR Gaikwad of Amboli police station confirmed that an FIR has been registered by T-Series on Monday but refused to divulge further details of the case.

According to the police sources, a complaint was filed by a senior official of TSeries LJ Joseph, stating that one Pritesh Jain, who is neither a casting director nor an employee of T-Series, had prepared bogus identity card of the company and had accepted money from aspiring actors for auditions, by giving them bogus offer of role in T-Series upcoming movie Radhe Shyam. The accused had also prepared bogus letter head of the company.