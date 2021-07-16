Mumbai: T-Series head Bhushan Kumar booked on rape charges

D N Nagar Police have booked Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar on rape charges on Thursday after a woman accused him of allegedly raping her on the pretext of promising her a career in the film industry.

According to the complainant, Kumar had promised her a role in his upcoming project, but never made good on it. While DN Nagar Police are investigating the matter, no arrests have been made yet. In a statement, Kumar, however, refuted the allegations and said the complaint is false and malicious.



A senior official from DN Nagar police station said that a case bas been registered on Thursday against Kumar, wherein he was booked under sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and criminal intimidation (506). In her complaint, the woman said that she was allegedly raped on three occasions, between 2017 and 2020.



In her statement, the woman claimed that Kumar had allegedly recorded the incident in his mobile camera and blackmailed her, saying that if she wants to work in the film industry, she will have to 'make compromises and do sexual favours'. "Kumar always wanted to meet outside the office to talk freely. Even after I refused to give into any favours, he forced himself on me," the woman said in her statement.



Meanwhile, amid this controversy, Kumar said in a statement that the complaint filed against him is completely false and malicious and the contents of the same are denied. "It has been falsely alleged that the lady in question was sexually exploited between 2017 to 2020 on the pretext of giving her work. It is a matter of record that she has already worked for T-Series banner in Film and music videos," the statement read. The complaint filed by the woman is nothing but a counter blast to the complaint filed against her and her accomplice for the offence of extortion, Kumar said in the statement.



"Around March 2021 she approached Kumar seeking help to fund one of the web-series which she wanted to produce, which was politely refused. Thereafter, In June 2021 after the lifting of lockdown in Maharashtra she started approaching T-Series banner in collusion with her accomplice demanding huge sum of money as extortion amount. Consequently, a complaint was filled by T-Series banner against the attempted extortion at with police at Amboli police station on July 1 2021. We also have evidence in the form of audio recording for the extortion attempt and the same shall be provided to investigating agency," Kumar mentioned in the statement.



Earlier in 2018, when the #MeToo movement was in full swing in India, another actress had leveled similar allegations against Kumar in an anonymous tweet, which the latter had refuted said that the #MeToo allegations were being used as a tool to malign his reputation. In the tweet, the woman had claimed that she was dropped from the film because she refused to sleep with the 'boss'.

