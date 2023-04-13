Mumbai: Swift medical evacuation by Coast Guard saves life of critically ill fisherman | FPJ

Mumbai: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) officials carried out a successful medical evacuation of a fisherman at around 50 nautical miles off Mumbai coast. The patient had suffered a severe paralysis attack and required urgent medical attention to prevent severe complications, officials said on Thursday.

According to the ICG, Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC), Mumbai, received information from the owner of IFB Parvati Nandan Ganesh regarding a 50-year-old fisherman, Mahesh Savlaram Pavari, suffering the paralysis attack.

Fisherman transferred safely for further medical management to Bombay Hospital

An official said that the nearest search and rescue unit ICG ship Arush on patrol was diverted for evacuation and provided oxygen and intravenous medication to Pavari. He added that Parvari was later transferred safely for further medical management to Bombay Hospital, with assistance from the fishing boat owner.

Last week, the ICG had carried out a medical evacuation of an Indian chief officer of Kuwait-bound Singapore flag vessel MV Hafina Express at around 50 nautical miles off Mumbai coast. The chief officer had suffered a fractured left knee requiring urgent medical attention to prevent severe complications.