Mumbai: Sweeper steals bag containing ₹20 lakh in Andheri, held from Haryana

A 21-year-old man, who is a sweeper by profession, in an Andheri-based building, was held from Haryana for stealing cash worth ₹20 lakh stashed in a gunny bag. Andheri Police have also made a 90 per cent recovery in the case and booked the youth under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was remanded in custody.

According to police, last week, the businessman had approached them to complain that a gunny bag containing ₹20 lakh stolen by an unidentified person. Acting on this complaint, police registered a case of theft and began the probe by scrutinising the CCTV camera footage of the building. The businessman said in his complaint that his son had a bad habit of keeping the door open, which could have led to the gunny bag containing cash being stolen.

During the probe, police noticed the sweeper, identified as Ajay Valmiki, 21, leaving the building premises with the gunny bag. Police learnt that the businessman had written 'Cash ₹20 lakh' on the gunny bay, which allegedly instigated Valmiki to steal it. Police immediately alerted the police and sought information about Valmiki and his hometown, wherein police learnt that he had fled to his hometown.

Andheri Police dispatched special teams, which traced Valmiki's number and teams were sent to Rajasthan, Delhi and finally apprehended from Haryana. While the police kept missing Valmiki, he was finally trapped in Sonipat, Haryana, where police recovered over 90 percent stolen amount, worth ₹19 lakh. Subsequently, he was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft (section 380) and was remanded in police custody for four days.