Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Containing Ganja Found in Dadar area, Police Launch Investigation

Mumbai: A suspicious bag was discovered in a Flower Market in Mumbai's Dadar area. Upon inspection by the police, the bag was found to contain ganja. An FIR has been registered against an unknown person, and the police are currently conducting an investigation.

According to information provided by the Mumbai Police, the suspicious bag was found near Dadar's Flower Market at approximately 2 pm on Wednesday. In response, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was summoned to thoroughly examine the bag. During the examination, approximately 9-10 kg of ganja was discovered inside.

The Dadar flower market area is known for its congestion, which prompted the immediate call for the bomb squad to inspect the bag. The police have filed an FIR under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They are currently searching for the drug peddler who abandoned the bag at the flower market and fled the scene.

